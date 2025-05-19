Caught on Cam: Pair sought in North Philly slaying of rapper LGP Qua

Police in Philadelphia have shared surveillance video in the hopes of tracking down two people who, officials believe, gunned down 30-year-old Qidere Johnson -- also known as LGP Qua -- in a shooting that happened on May 11, 2025, in North Philadelphia.

Officials shared the footage online on Monday.

According to police, the two individuals shown in the footage are sought for their suspected connection to the deadly shooting that happened at about 4:37 p.m. on May 11, 2025, along the 3900 block of M Street in North Philadelphia.

At that time, officials said, a LGP Qua was shot and killed by two suspects who fled the scene in a black Nissan Altima that was driven by a third individual.

Police have recovered the vehicle that, they believe, was used in this incident, officials said.

Speaking to NBC10's Johnny Archer, LGP Qua's mother described her son as more than just a musician, but as someone who was constantly trying to better his community.

She said, on the day he died, Qua went to the store but never returned.

"It's hurting because I'm still waiting for my son to walk up the block for Mother's Day," the rapper's mother, Tamara Davis, said. "I never had the chance to hug my son for Mother's Day. I believe in my heart that I'm going to see my son again."

Philadelphia police officials have said that they think the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

Officials are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit by calling 215-686-3334/3335 or by submitting a tip anonymously to the Philadelphia Police Department's Tip Line by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS(8477).

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case, police officials said.