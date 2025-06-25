Caught on Cam: Pair sought after driver robbed at gunpoint in North Philly crash

Police have released new surveillance footage after, they claim, two men held another driver a gunpoint and stole a cell phone after being involved in a crash along Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Law enforcement officials shared video of the incident online on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:35 p.m. on June 14, 2025, when the two men who are still being sought were involved in a crash with the victim as the suspects' vehicle was moving out of a gas station parking lot along the 1400 block of Glenwood Avenue.

The crash occurred as the suspects' vehicle pulled out of the parking lot and stuck the victim's vehicle on the passenger side, officials said.

After the crash, the two suspects and the victim became engaged in an argument and, police said, the victim stepped to the back of the suspects' vehicle to get a photo of their license plate.

As can be seen on the video, one of the suspects appears to throw the victim's phone and then, when the victim retrieves it, one of the attackers produces a handgun and aims it at the victim before taking his phone.

Police describe the offenders as two men, one of which wore all black clothing at the time of the incident and the other had black/brown braids or dreadlocks.

The men fled the scene in a gray Nissan Pathfinder, according to police.

Officials ask anyone who may have information in this case to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Crime Division at 215-686-3353/3354 or contact the department's tip line by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).