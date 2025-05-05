Caught on Cam: Ostrich — or emu — loose on I-76 in King of Prussia

Drivers along I-76 through King of Prussia may have caught a glimpse of a rare sight, an animal, that appeared to be an ostrich -- but, state police officials said may also be an emu -- making its way along the roadway.
The animal was spotted by NBC10 newsgathering partner KYW NewsRadio reporter Kyree Moses, who shared video of the incident on social media at about 1:52 p.m. on Monday.
Our own @KYTraffic captured this video of the ostrich on I-76 in King of Prussia. Maybe we are just winging it at this point 😎@KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/1eNcl1a7nm— Traffic on the Twos (@KYWRadioTraffic) May 5, 2025
According to state police, the "emu/ostrich" escaped from its owner's trailer on or near the Pennsylvania Turnpike and made its way onto I-76 eastbound.
However, as of about 2:10 p.m., state police troopers had captured the animal and it was being held until its owner could arrive to take possession of the bird.
