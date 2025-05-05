critter corner

Caught on Cam: Ostrich — or emu — loose on I-76 in King of Prussia

NBC10 newsgathering partner KYW NewsRadio captured video of, what appears to be, an ostrich or an emu wandering along an I-76 off-ramp at Gulph Road on Monday afternoon

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Drivers along I-76 through King of Prussia may have caught a glimpse of a rare sight, an animal, that appeared to be an ostrich -- but, state police officials said may also be an emu -- making its way along the roadway.

The animal was spotted by NBC10 newsgathering partner KYW NewsRadio reporter Kyree Moses, who shared video of the incident on social media at about 1:52 p.m. on Monday.

According to state police, the "emu/ostrich" escaped from its owner's trailer on or near the Pennsylvania Turnpike and made its way onto I-76 eastbound.

However, as of about 2:10 p.m., state police troopers had captured the animal and it was being held until its owner could arrive to take possession of the bird.

