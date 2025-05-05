Caught on Cam: Ostrich — or emu — loose on I-76 in King of Prussia

Drivers along I-76 through King of Prussia may have caught a glimpse of a rare sight, an animal, that appeared to be an ostrich -- but, state police officials said may also be an emu -- making its way along the roadway.

The animal was spotted by NBC10 newsgathering partner KYW NewsRadio reporter Kyree Moses, who shared video of the incident on social media at about 1:52 p.m. on Monday.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Our own @KYTraffic captured this video of the ostrich on I-76 in King of Prussia. Maybe we are just winging it at this point 😎@KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/1eNcl1a7nm — Traffic on the Twos (@KYWRadioTraffic) May 5, 2025

According to state police, the "emu/ostrich" escaped from its owner's trailer on or near the Pennsylvania Turnpike and made its way onto I-76 eastbound.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Léelo en español aquí.

However, as of about 2:10 p.m., state police troopers had captured the animal and it was being held until its owner could arrive to take possession of the bird.