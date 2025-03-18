Caught on Cam: Officials seek man who damaged intercom at Philly police HQ

The Philadelphia Police Department has released surveillance video in the hopes of tracking down a man who, officials claim, damaged a keypad intercom system at the parking garage in the parking lot at police headquarters.

Law enforcement officials shared surveillance video showing the suspect online on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7:42 a.m. on Friday, March 7, 2025, when the man seen in the surveillance footage, allegedly, vandalized a keypad system for the police parking garage along the 1500 block of Callowhill Street.

After damaging the system, officials said, the man fled north on 16th Street.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police described the individual as a wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and blue sneakers at the time the incident occurred.

Police officials are asking anyone who may recognize the individual or anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by calling or emailing the Philadelphia Police Department's Tip Line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).