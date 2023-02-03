Philadelphia police hope surveillance video of a violent attack on a man in his 70s on a Center City Street helps track down the suspects.

Investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying two men who, they allege, worked together in a robbery and assault of a 78-year-old man along North Broad Street.

The attack occurred around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, after the victim -- a 78-year-old man who was walking along the sidewalk -- was approached by two men, police said.

As can be seen on surveillance video, one of the wanted men approached the victim from behind and punched him in the face, knocking the senior citizen unconscious.

The attacker then went through the victim’s pockets and, investigators said, stole the victim's wallet.

Law enforcement officials describe the attacker as a man in his late teens to early 20s, who wore a baseball hat, dark hooded jacket, dark pants, dark backpack and multi-color sneakers at the time of the assault.

Police also hoped to identify the second man who can be seen in the surveillance video standing by during the attack. He appears be in his late teens to early 20s, wearing a knit hat, dark jacket, dark pants and multi-color sneakers.

The Philadelphia Police said that anyone who may see these suspects, not to approach them. Instead, contact 911 immediately. Anyone who may have information on these wanted individuals can submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).