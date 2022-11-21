Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting

Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year.

The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.

The deadly double shooting happened the early evening of May 30, however the police department released the video over the weekend.

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 22nd District [VIDEO] https://t.co/3w9xzd9raA pic.twitter.com/LfT0A3BaL2 — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) November 19, 2022

Two of the men fired handguns, and a third had a rifle, police said. The fourth suspect -- the driver of the silver Acura SUV -- also fired a gun with both hands as he slowly drove by, waiting for the shooters to get back in. The back door of the SUV swinging open as it rolls down the street.

Police said the men fired at least 65 gunshots at the victims. Both men were in their 20s.

There’s a $20,000 reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.