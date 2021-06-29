CAUGHT ON CAM: Group Attacks and Robs 2 Boys at Philly Rec Center

Philadelphia police released surveillance footage of two boys who were attacked and robbed by a group at a rec center last week.

The 15-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy were playing basketball at the Cione Recreation Center on 2600 Aramingo Avenue around 10 p.m. on June 24 when they were approached by an unidentified male who started arguing with them.

The suspect then called over a second suspect who approached the boys along with at least three other males.

The group then stole an iPhone 11 from one of the boys and snatched a wallet containing $100 from the other boy. Surveillance video also shows one of the suspects repeatedly punching and kicking one of the victims during the robbery. The suspects then fled north on Aramingo Avenue.

One of the victims suffered minor bruising on his back and side. The other victim was not hurt.

“Any act of violence that occurs in our communities is tragic. It is even more distressing when these incidents take place near our parks, playgrounds, and recreation centers, which should be safe and sacred spaces,” Maita Soukup, a spokesperson for Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, said in a released statement.

Soukup said the lights on the basketball court at the rec center currently turn off at 10:30 p.m. and the gates are not regularly locked.

“These decisions are made on a site by site basis in partnership with the community and the local police District,” Soukup said. “Following the recent incident at Cione playground, we are reviewing current site plans with PPD and the community, to explore if changes should be made to improve site safety.”

Parks & Recreation is currently working with police in the investigation.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244.