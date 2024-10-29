Gloucester County

Caught on Cam: Man steals generator from NJ Halloween light show, police say

Wawa surveillance images capture the thief Washington Township, New Jersey, police say stole a $5,000 generator from Glow - the Spooky Speedway in Gloucester County

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man wearing sunglasses was captured on camera swiping a generator from a South Jersey Halloween light show, police in Gloucester County said.

"Everyone loves Glow, the Halloween drive-thru light show, but unfortunately, it was the victim of a theft. On Friday morning, a generator valued at $5,000, used to help power the show, was stolen right off the property in broad daylight," Washington Township police said in an Oct. 28, 2024, Facebook post.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The thief was seen wheeling the pricey generator into a "bluish-colored Chevrolet Avalanche," police said. Surveillance video at a nearby Wawa captured the man's face -- behind those sunglasses.

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=935307095288524&id=100064277276077&mibextid=QwDbR1&rdid=iTUrppK8rVToHpuW
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Glow - the Spooky Speedway is a drive-thru Halloween light show attraction taking you a trip along Route 66 that NBC10's Neil Fischer took a ride through just last week.

NBC10's Neil Fischer takes a Halloween light-up trip along Route 66 with the Glow! - The Spooky Speedway event in Washington Township, Gloucester County. Organizers say its the largest synchronized display of its kind in the country.

Washington Township police asked people who recognize the suspect to contact Detective Franchi (MJFranchi@pd.twp.washington.nj.us) or Detective Barnett (mnbarnett@pd.twp.washington.nj.us) at 856-589-0330.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 20 hours ago

Deadline to request Pa. mail-in ballot arrives. What to know

Philadelphia Eagles 2 mins ago

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts earns new nickname: ‘Jalen Two Shoes'

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Gloucester CountyNew Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us