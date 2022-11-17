Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey, say a caught-on-camera attack by a pair of dogs injured seven people, including five children, on Tuesday afternoon.

Two kids were walking their dogs in a fenced area along the 1300 of Baltic Avenue, Atlantic City police said, when a third dog approached. Witnesses said the dogs then became aggressive and broke free from the kids.

“Without warning, it appears the dogs then turned on the juveniles and began attacking them,” Atlantic City police said in a news release.

Two adults were bit when they stepped in to help, according to police. Cellphone video shows the dogs dragging one person to the ground as people continue to scream for help.

All of the victims were treated at the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, police said. The children ranged in age from 10 to 17 years old.

Animal control took the dogs while the investigations played out.