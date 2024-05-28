East Falls

Caught on Cam: Burglar sought in multiple burglaries throughout East Falls

A surveillance camera at a home in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood caught images of a man who, police believe, may be responsible for residential burglaries and thefts throughout the community

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are on the lookout for a man sought in multiple burglaries and thefts throughout the city's East Falls neighborhood after he was spotted on surveillance footage after a home was robbed earlier this month.

According to law enforcement officials, the footage comes from an incident that happened at about 9:40 p.m. on May 7, at a home along the 3300 block of Cresswell Street. Officials said the footage, which they have shared online, comes from a home that was burglarized.

According to police, a woman provided this footage after she returned to her home on May 20th, after being away on vacation, to find "things missing from her house."

A review of her home surveillance footage, officials said, revealed images of a man in a baseball hat, wearing a baseball hat and a light colored backpack, as he placed items stolen from the home on a bike and fled the area.

Police believe the man may be tied to other recent residential burglaries and thefts that happened in the East Falls community.

Police officials have described the man as having a beard and tattoos on both arms, including one that reads "Irish" on his right forearm, and he has a tear drop tattoo below his right eye.

Police are asking anyone who may have tips or information on the individual seen in this footage to contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).

All tips will be kept confidential, officials said.

