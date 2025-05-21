Caught on Cam: Attacker sought after delivery worker robbed in North Philly

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia released surveillance video in the hopes of tracking down a man who, officials say, beat and robbed a Go Puff delivery worker in North Philadelphia last month.

Law enforcement officials shared the surveillance footage on social media.

According to police, the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on April 19, 2025, when a Go Puff delivery worker attempted to deliver a package to a property near the intersection of 15th Street and Allegheny Avenue in North Philly.

At that time, officials said, the attacker waited for the victim to make his delivery and proceeded to attack the worker, eventually wresting the victim's wallet away from them.

The attacker seen in the footage then fled the scene and headed toward the intersection of 15th Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Officials described the attacker as a man about 30 to 35 years old, with a medium build, standing about five-foot, 10-inches tall with a mustache/goatee and was wearing a white shirt with the words "Live Life" on it in black lettering.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this case to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).