Center City Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: 6 sought after pouring liquid on victims in Center City attack

Police have shared surveillance footage as a group of suspects are sought after they, police claim, threw an unknown liquid on victims before punching and kicking them in an attack in Center City Philly.

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Philadelphia have released surveillance footage in the hopes of identifying several suspects who, officials said, attacked victims in Center City by throwing a liquid on them before punching and kicking them, causing an injury.

Police shared the surveillance video on social media on Monday.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. on June 12, 2025, along the 1500 block of Chestnut Street.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

At that time, police claim, victims told officers that they were walking along Chestnut Street when the suspects threw a liquid on them before they began to punch and kick them.

One of the victims -- police did not say how many individuals were assaulted -- suffered a large laceration after being struck during this attack, officials said.

Liquid was poured on a 25-year-old woman in an attack that happened in West Philadelphia on June 1, 2025.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

weather forecast 1 hour ago

The Hidden Heat: A weather secret that could save your life during heat wave

Police reform 15 mins ago

Comedy and crime fighting: Philly officers learn improv tricks for social skills

In that incident, officials said, the woman was burned by the caustic liquid causing burns to her face and body.

Police did not disclose what type of liquid was allegedly used in the June 12, 2025 attack.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/3048 or to contact the department's Tip Line at 215.686.TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Center City Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us