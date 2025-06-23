Police in Philadelphia have released surveillance footage in the hopes of identifying several suspects who, officials said, attacked victims in Center City by throwing a liquid on them before punching and kicking them, causing an injury.

Police shared the surveillance video on social media on Monday.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. on June 12, 2025, along the 1500 block of Chestnut Street.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

At that time, police claim, victims told officers that they were walking along Chestnut Street when the suspects threw a liquid on them before they began to punch and kick them.

One of the victims -- police did not say how many individuals were assaulted -- suffered a large laceration after being struck during this attack, officials said.

Liquid was poured on a 25-year-old woman in an attack that happened in West Philadelphia on June 1, 2025.

In that incident, officials said, the woman was burned by the caustic liquid causing burns to her face and body.

Police did not disclose what type of liquid was allegedly used in the June 12, 2025 attack.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/3048 or to contact the department's Tip Line at 215.686.TIPS (8477).