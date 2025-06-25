A Bucks County Catholic school teacher and youth sports coach is accused of possessing child pornography, officials announced on Wednesday.

Richard Adamsky, 65, was arrested and charged with child sexual abuse material and criminal use of communication facility.

The investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported to law enforcement the possible downloading or obtaining of child sexual abuse material on March 30, 2025. Investigators tracked the IP address of the person who uploaded the image to Adamsky’s home in Warminster Township, according to the criminal complaint.

On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the home on Gibson Avenue. At the time, Adamsky was the only one inside the house, officials said.

Adamsky allegedly told investigators that for the past four to five years he has been searching for, downloading and saving hundreds of child pornography images on his computer, according to the criminal complaint. When asked how many of the images Adamsky had saved, he told investigators “too many,” officials said.

Adamsky was then arrested and charged Wednesday morning. He is currently in custody at the Bucks County Jail after failing to post $500,000 bail.

Online court records do not reveal legal representation who could speak on Adamsky's behalf.

Adamsky has taught at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School in Warminster, Pennsylvania, for more than three decades and also coached youth sports at the school. Investigators say the age group Adamsky taught is the same age group that was depicted in the child pornography images. According to his biography, Adamsky also coached at Archbishop Wood and Lenape Middle School.

Adamsky’s biography has been removed from the Nativity of Our Lord website. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia wrote he has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Neither the school, nor the parish, nor the Archdiocese had any indication of alleged wrongdoing on Mr. Adamsky’s part until being notified of his arrest earlier today. Based on information provided by law enforcement, it is our understanding that these activities involved Mr. Adamsky’s personal electronic devices only and that there were no allegations that he had physically harmed a minor,” a spokesperson wrote. “As a condition of his employment, Mr. Adamsky had up-to-date criminal background checks and child abuse clearances on file. Additionally, no complaints of inappropriate behavior with minors had ever been lodged against him.”