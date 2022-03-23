Ex-Principal Steals Thousands From Montgomery Co. Catholic School, DA Says

A former principal is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a suburban Philadelphia Catholic school to pay for his rent, go on vacation, get food delivered, order Ubers and make online purchases.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday announced several theft charges against John McGrath. The 56-year-old East Norriton resident is accused of stealing more than $25,000 from Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania.

An official with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia first reached out to Upper Dublin Township police in November 2021 to alert them that an internal investigation found that McGrath was stealing school money over a period of time, the DA's office said. The unauthorized purchases were made using a school-issued credit card, Venmo and Amazon.

"McGrath used Venmo tied to a school credit card to make 11 transactions that were found to be personal totaling $12,777.15," the DA's office said. "Those transactions included five rent payments for the defendant’s personal residence. The school credit card was used for 76 additional transactions totaling $7,905.29, which were also found to be personal. Those charges were for restaurants, bars, Door Dash, Uber, hotel stays and purchases on Amazon for clothing and housewares, some of which were gifted to a teacher at the school."

The investigation also found that McGrath charged more than $3,500 on the school credit card for "a non-existent conference in Washington, D.C." Those expenses went toward a vacation taken by McGrath with his brother and a teacher at the school.

McGrath is also accused of collecting around $1,200 through his personal Venmo to buy "OLM Strong" T-shirts, but never transferring that money to the school.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia said the majority of the money was taken during the summer and fall of 2021 and added up for about "$30,000 of unauthorized expenditures."

McGrath was placed on administrative leave from Our Lady of Mercy in the fall, Archdiocese of Philadelphia spokesman Kenneth Gavin said. It was later determined that McGrath wouldn't return as principal.

"The governing pastors and the school’s board take their obligation as stewards of school and parish resources seriously and have controls in place to safeguard financial integrity," Gavin said. "This matter was discovered because those controls functioned as designed. With the assistance of the Archdiocese, a report regarding this matter was made to local law enforcement. The school cooperated with detectives during the course of their investigate work, which recently concluded."

Gavin called the criminal charges against McGrath "serious and disturbing."

The archdiocese alerted parents that McGrath was suspended and then later no longer with the school, Gavin said.

"The school will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as the criminal matter enters its next phase and will seek full restitution," Gavin said.

McGrath surrendered on theft charges Tuesday and was released on bond. He faces a preliminary hearing next month.

Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on McGrath's behalf.