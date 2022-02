Got 10 minutes? You can catch up quickly with the latest news and most accurate weather forecast with NBC10.

Join us every weekday during the Olympics for a special 4 p.m. digicast.

Our digicast will air in this story on our website and mobile app, and will also air on NBC10's apps for Roku, Apple TV and FireTV. You can watch wherever you are!

Count on NBC10 to keep you up to date with the news and weather you need.