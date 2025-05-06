‘Catastrophic damage' as teen crashes stolen vehicle into Bucks Co. home, police say

A teen driver behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle crashed into a home in the Levittown section of Bristol Township late Monday, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened just before midnight on Monday, when officers responded to the 400 block of Stonybrook Drive in Levittown after receiving information that claimed teenagers were spotted entering parked vehicles in that area.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Within one minute of marked patrol vehicles arriving at the scene, officials said, a teen boy attempted to flee police in a stolen vehicle, and ended up crashing into a home on that block.

Law enforcement officials said that the home "suffered catastrophic damage" due to the crash, and the home was occupied when the crash occurred.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

However, no one in the home, nor the teen that officials claim was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time were injured in this incident.

Following the crash, police said, the boy was taken into police custody without incident.

Officials have not yet provided information on what charges the teen may face following this incident.