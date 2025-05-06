Bucks County

‘Catastrophic damage' as teen crashes stolen vehicle into Bucks Co. home, police say

As a teen in a stolen vehicle attempted to flee from police, he crashed into a home along Stonybrook Drive in the Levittown section of Bristol Township late Monday, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

A teen driver behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle crashed into a home in the Levittown section of Bristol Township late Monday, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened just before midnight on Monday, when officers responded to the 400 block of Stonybrook Drive in Levittown after receiving information that claimed teenagers were spotted entering parked vehicles in that area.

Within one minute of marked patrol vehicles arriving at the scene, officials said, a teen boy attempted to flee police in a stolen vehicle, and ended up crashing into a home on that block.

Law enforcement officials said that the home "suffered catastrophic damage" due to the crash, and the home was occupied when the crash occurred.

However, no one in the home, nor the teen that officials claim was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time were injured in this incident.

Following the crash, police said, the boy was taken into police custody without incident.

Officials have not yet provided information on what charges the teen may face following this incident.

This article tagged under:

Bucks County
