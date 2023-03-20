Carson Briere, Son of Flyers' GM, Charged With Pushing Woman's Wheelchair Down Stairs

Carson Briere, the 23-year-old son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere, and his friend have both been officially charged after investigators say they were caught on video pushing a woman's wheelchair down a flight of stairs.

That incident happened on Saturday, March 11, at Sullivan's Pub and Eatery, a bar near the campus of Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania, where the younger Briere plays hockey.

Video of the incident quickly went viral, and shortly after, both Briere and his father issued statements of apology.

According to court documents, Briere and Patrick Carrozzi -- a fellow student athlete at Mercyhurst University -- were observed on video surveillance tampering with a wheelchair. Briere sat in the wheelchair before Carrozzi positioned the chair near the top of a flight of stairs, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The two then both pushed the wheelchair down the stairs before walking away, according to investigators.

"These actions created a hazardous condition by blocking the staircase as a route of egress and posed a danger to any persons that may have been approaching the bottom of the staircase," the criminal complaint states.

The woman who owned the wheelchair filed a report with police due to damages the incident caused to her property, note court documents. The woman told police the wheelchair's left brake handle no longer functions properly, the plastic molding on the right armrest is broken, the rear handle is slightly bent and the wheels are experiencing drag when moving forward.

Briere and Carrozzi are both charged with criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal conspiracy and disorderly conduct.