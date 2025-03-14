Police in Montgomery County are warning car owners after vehicles were stolen overnight March 12 into March 13.

Thieves stole three Honda vehicles that were each parked and locked in the area of Roboda Boulevard and Vaughn Road in Upper Providence Township, police said.

Police explained that the thieves are believed to have used devices that captured and relayed the signal from the key fobs to unlock and start each car.

Officials are suggesting that owners of cars with keyless entry to use a "Faraday bag or pouch" which will block attempts by thieves to connect to your fob's signal.

If you have any information on these thefts or live in the area and captured suspicious footage on your home surveillance, please contact Detective Sergeant Haines at phaines@uprov-montco.org or call 610-933-7899.