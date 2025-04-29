A man is dead after a chain of events that included a carjacking, shooting and car chase that led to him being shot at by seven police officers in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday evening, according to officials.

Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Kevin Bethel said that there is a very expansive scene as officials investigate what happened on April 28.

Léelo en español aquí

This all began around 7:11 p.m. at the intersection of G Street and Hunting Park Avenue when a man approached another man at a business, Bethel said.

The man tried to steal the 32-year-old man's car and a shot was fired during the incident, Bethel explained. The 32-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The man then took the car and fled the area by driving through several neighborhoods in Northeast Philadelphia, Bethel said.

At one point when officers were chasing the carjacker, he fired a weapon at them in the area of the 700 block of East Cheltenham Avenue, according to Bethel. Investigators found a bullet at the scene.

"We know this work is dangerous," Bethel told NBC10. "Our duty is to respond."

The car chase continued onto the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard where the carjacker drove onto the bank in the middle of the roadway before getting out of the car, Bethel said.

This is when seven officers fired their weapons at the man and he was shot multiple times, Bethel reported. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.