Federal, Local Authorities to Announce Break in Philly Carjacking Ring

Local and federal authorities are set to announce a break in a Philadelphia carjacking operation that has left at least two people dead in recent weeks.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danelle Outlaw and other police department leaders will be joined by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier-Williams, agents from the FBI and ATF and University of Pennsylvania police at 11 a.m. Tuesday to make an announcement regarding the deadly carjacking ring.

Philadelphia police said the announcement includes breaks in the Feb. 6 deadly shooting of George Briscella during a botched carjacking on Afton Street in the Rhawnhurst section of Northeast Philadelphia. The 60-year-old man was visiting his mother at the time. An arrest in that case was announced over the weekend.

The ring is also being linked to a Feb. 12 deadly carjacking along the 8100 block of Grovers Avenue in the Eastwick section of Southwest Philadelphia.

Over the past several months there have been dozens of carjackings reported throughout Philadelphia. Police could reveal how many of those car thefts are linked to the ring and announce charges.

