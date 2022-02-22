Authorities Reveal Break in Philly Carjacking Ring

Editor's Note (Feb. 22, 2022, 11:47 a.m.): This story is no longer being updated. Get details about the arrest and investigation by clicking here.

Local and federal authorities announced a break in a Philadelphia carjacking operation that has left at least two people dead in recent weeks.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danelle Outlaw and other police department leaders were joined by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier-Williams, agents from the FBI and ATF and University of Pennsylvania police at 11 a.m. Tuesday to announce the arrest of Jonathan Akubu in the deadly carjacking ring.

Philadelphia police said Akubu is accused of being the ringleader involved in the Feb. 6 deadly shooting of George Briscella during a carjacking on Afton Street in the Rhawnhurst section of Northeast Philadelphia. The 60-year-old man was visiting his mother at the time. An arrest in that case was announced over the weekend.

The ring is also being linked to a Feb. 12 deadly carjacking along the 8100 block of Grovers Avenue in the Eastwick section of Southwest Philadelphia.

Over the past several months there have been dozens of carjackings reported throughout Philadelphia.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.