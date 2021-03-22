Woman Shoots Man and Steals His Car in Philly, Arrested on AC Expressway After Chase, Police Say

A woman shot a man and stole his car in Philadelphia and was later arrested on the Atlantic City Expressway in South Jersey following a chase Monday night, police said.

Police said the unidentified woman first tried to break into a car on the 1900 block of South Ithan Street in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood but was confronted by the vehicle's owner. The woman pulled out a gun and shot at the owner four times but missed him, investigators said. She then fled the scene.

The woman later confronted a 28-year-old man who was sitting inside a car on the 5600 block of Pentridge Street at 6:58 p.m., according to police. The woman allegedly went inside the car, struggled with the man and shot him once in the back before stealing his vehicle.

The man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Police chased after the woman who was captured on the Atlantic City Expressway mile marker 38. No police officers or civilians were injured during the chase.

Police also recovered the woman's weapon, investigators said. They have not yet revealed her identity.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.