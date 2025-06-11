New Jersey

No injuries reported after cargo train derails in Gloucester County, New Jersey

There's no word on how many cars went off the tracks; however, no one was reportedly injured.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A cargo train derailed near Route 130 and Havel Avenue in Gloucester County, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning.

Officials said it happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in West Deptford.

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, NBC10 learned that the train was moving once again.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGloucester County
