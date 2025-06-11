No injuries reported after cargo train derails in Gloucester County, New Jersey

A cargo train derailed near Route 130 and Havel Avenue in Gloucester County, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning.
Officials said it happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in West Deptford.
There's no word on how many cars went off the tracks; however, no one was reportedly injured.
Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, NBC10 learned that the train was moving once again.
Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP