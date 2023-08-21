Caretaker charged with murder in death of 3-year-old found unresponsive in tub

The District Attorney’s Office has charged Kiarali Rodriquez-Ayala with murder for the death of a 3-year-old girl who was found unresponsive while in her care in February 2023.

This charge will be on top of the charges Rodriguez-Ayala was already facing for the alleged abuse of her 2-year-old child. After further investigation, the Commonwealth withdrew abuse charges related to Rodriguez-Ayala’s 4-year-old child, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s Office has two separate cases against Rodriguez-Ayala. For the death of the little girl, she will be charged with murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

For the abuse of her 2-year-old child she will be charged with aggravated assault, endangering welfare of children, simple assault and other related charges.

The Philadelphia Police Department arrested Rodriguez-Ayala back in February for her role in, what the DA's office called "the violent abuse" of her two children.

On Friday, February 17, around 2:30 a.m., officers found a 3-year-old girl "unresponsive in the bathtub with no water" in a home at the 400 block of North 50th Street, a brief news release from police at the time said.

The young girl was pronounced dead and, according to police, she had obvious injuries when she was found.

Law enforcement officials said that first responders who responded to that home found that Rodriguez-Ayala's two children, aged two and four-years-old, also had obvious injuries.

The children were treated for bruising and burn marks on their bodies, the DA's office said in a statement.

She is in police custody and, the DA's office said that her bail is set at $1 million and she has been ordered to stay away from her children.