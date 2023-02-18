The Philadelphia Police Department has arrested -- and the city's District Attorney's office has charged -- Kiarali Rodriguez-Ayala, 23, for her role in, what the DA's office called "the violent abuse" of her two children.

An investigation began earlier this week after an unresponsive 3-year-old child -- who was not related to Rodriguez-Ayala but was apparently in her care -- was found in a home at the 400 block of North 50th Street.

The young girl was pronounced dead and, according to police, she had obvious injuries when she was found.

However, law enforcement officials said that first responders who responded to that home found that Rodriguez-Ayala's two children, aged two and four-years-old, also had obvious injuries.

The children were treated for bruising and burn marks on their bodies, the DA's office said in a statement on Saturday.

Rodriguez-Ayala has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and related offenses.

She is in police custody and, the DA's office noted that her bail is set at $1 million and she has been ordered to stay away from her children.

The investigation into the three-year-old girl's death is active and ongoing, officials said.