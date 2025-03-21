Card skimming devices found at multiple stores in the Philadelphia region

You might want to check your bank accounts.

Card-skimming devices have been found at several stores across the Philadelphia area.

Mount Ephraim Police Department in Camden County, New Jersey, shared in a Facebook post that on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, employees at a 7-Eleven located at 521 W. Kings Highway found a skimming device.

Police said the device had been attached to the credit card machine at the store's register and closely resembled the store's actual machine. It is unclear how long the device was in place.

Police in Abington Township and Cheltenham Township have recently found similar devices in convenience stores in their areas.

"We recovered the skimmer from those 7-Eleven employees and ultimately conversing with Abington, they believe that those skimmers were placed by the same person," said Lt. Andrew Snyder of the Cheltenham Township Police Department.

Skimmers collect your data, which is typically sold to thieves, who use it to hack bank accounts and steal money.

Police said it's important to check your statements for unauthorized transactions and call the authorities if you spot fraud.