A New Jersey 911 center was evacuated and three workers were hospitalized after carbon monoxide was detected inside.

Emergency crews responded to the Burlington County 911 Center on One Academy Drive in Westampton Township around 3 p.m. Tuesday after a CO detector went off.

The building was evacuated and three workers were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The 911 center is back up and running at a different location.