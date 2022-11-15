Philadelphia

Carbon Monoxide Detected in SW Philly Apartment, 1 Person Dead

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at an apartment building along the 4700 block of Chester Avenue. 

By David Chang

At least one person died and an apartment in Southwest Philadelphia was evacuated after carbon monoxide was detected inside the building. 

The Philadelphia Fire Department arrived at the building along the 4700 block of Chester Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and found high levels of carbon monoxide inside as well as the body of a man.

The firefighters evacuated the building and notified multiple agencies, including Philadelphia Gas Works and the Office of Emergency Management. They continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSouthwest Philadelphiacarbon monoxideCarbon Monoxide Poisoning
