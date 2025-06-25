Nearly 2 dozen car thefts occur in South Jersey town over last two weeks: Police

Nearly two dozen car thefts have taken place over the last two weeks in Evesham Township, New Jersey, and police say they believe the string of robberies is due to an organized operation.

According to police, the thieves move fast, coming in and out of neighborhoods in minutes.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One woman was able to actually scare away the thieves as they tried to steal from her son's pool car. She spoke to NBC10 about the incident.

"I watched them jump out of the car and ran up the driveway," said Lisa W. "And, I said hey what are you doing and they said shut up and they turned around and took off."

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I was scared. I was like who’s coming to my house at this time in the morning and I knew that they were trying to steal the car," she added.

The string of thefts has residents of Evesham on edge. Police say at least 21 cars have been hit in their township over the last two weeks.

"These are organized groups," said Evesham Police Chief Thomas Reinholt. "These are not kids going out bored with nothing to do... They’re coming out of Camden, Philadelphia."

Reinholt held a town hall on Tuesday night to discuss the break-ins with residents, as well as giving them some advise on how to prevent becoming their next victim.

He said these are crimes of opportunity where suspects are stealing everything from wallets, change, electronics and even five cars.

"They’re not breaking into cars," Reinholt said. "If your car door is locked, they’re not breaking windows. The cars that we are seeing they’re unlocked."

"We are going to have arrests come out of this. But it takes time. It takes time," Reinholt added.

Police say that although no arrests have been made at this time, they are working with other police departments in the area seeing similar crimes to track down the suspects.

And, they are asking people with any information on the thefts to call the department to share their information.