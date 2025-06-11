String of overnight car thefts hit South Jersey community, police investigating

Police in Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey, are urging residents to lock their vehicles overnight.

The Mount Laurel Police Department shared that their detective bureau is actively investigating a series of recent vehicle thefts from Banwell Lane, Charing Way, Everly Ct., Mayfair Lane, and Tallowood Lane.

According to police, most of the incidents occurred during the early morning hours between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Surveillance video captured one of those thefts on Charing Way.

In the video, you can see someone run up, jump into a vehicle, and drive away. Then two other cars, possibly driven by accomplices, follow behind.

"There were cars being stolen, the neighbor's car across the street was being vandalized, and apparently the cops were coming to my door to see if I had doorbell camera footage, and I realized my car wasn't there and they stole my car," Charese Percell shared with NBC10.

Police are urging all residents to take the following precautions: Remove all valuables and car keys from inside your vehicles, ensure vehicles are locked and parked in well-lit areas when possible, and report any suspicious activity immediately to the police.

If you have any information that could assist with this investigation, you are urged to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department.