New Jersey

String of overnight car thefts hit South Jersey community, police investigating

According to police, most of the incidents occurred during the early morning hours between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Mount Laurel Township.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey, are urging residents to lock their vehicles overnight.

The Mount Laurel Police Department shared that their detective bureau is actively investigating a series of recent vehicle thefts from Banwell Lane, Charing Way, Everly Ct., Mayfair Lane, and Tallowood Lane.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to police, most of the incidents occurred during the early morning hours between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Surveillance video captured one of those thefts on Charing Way.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In the video, you can see someone run up, jump into a vehicle, and drive away. Then two other cars, possibly driven by accomplices, follow behind.

"There were cars being stolen, the neighbor's car across the street was being vandalized, and apparently the cops were coming to my door to see if I had doorbell camera footage, and I realized my car wasn't there and they stole my car," Charese Percell shared with NBC10.

Police are urging all residents to take the following precautions: Remove all valuables and car keys from inside your vehicles, ensure vehicles are locked and parked in well-lit areas when possible, and report any suspicious activity immediately to the police.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather Jun 9

Your daily NBC10 First Alert Weather forecast from Bill Henley

New Jersey 2 hours ago

No injuries reported after cargo train derails in Gloucester County, New Jersey

If you have any information that could assist with this investigation, you are urged to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyMount Laurel
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us