A Philadelphia police officer was hurt after a driver drove their car into the officer's cruiser in Kensington on Saturday, according to officials.
The officer had pulled the driver over just before 5:30 p.m. after the car was driving the wrong way on a one-way street at a fast rate of speed, police said.
During the stop, the driver drove into the police cruiser and pushed it into a corner store on the 400 block of East Cambria Street, according to police.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital by medics where they were listed in stable condition.
