Speeding car fell off I-95 Friday night leaving 2 dead, 2 hurt

Two people are dead and two others are hurt after a car fell off of a highway in Philadelphia on Friday night, according to police.

Léelo en español aquí

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, two cars were speeding northbound on Interstate 95 around 8:19 p.m. on March 21 when one of the vehicles, a Mazda hit a barrier fell off the road near Castor Avenue and Richmond Street.

Four men were inside the car when it fell in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, Inspector D.F. Pace said. One of the men was ejected from the car and died.

A second man, 22, inside the car was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead around 9 p.m., according to police.

Pace said that two other people who were inside the car were hurt.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.