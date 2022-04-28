Gloucester City

Car Goes Into Delaware River from NJ; Rescue Crews on Scene

Rescue crews were responded Thursday afternoon to a car that had gone into the river from Freedom Pier in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

Video from SkyForce10 showed the car upside down in the river close to the pier, with the passenger compartment submerged and wheels in the air.

The car appeared to have gone over a metal fence that surrounds the pier.

There was no initial confirmation about whether people were in the car when it went into the river.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gloucester CityNew JerseyDelaware River
