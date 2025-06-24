Philadelphia

Car flips on I-95, causes traffic delays in Northeast Philly

By Emily Rose Grassi

Crews are responding after a car overturned on Interstate 95 on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the highway in the area of Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia on June 24.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before 4 p.m. where a firetruck and several police cars were surrounding a black-colored vehicle that was on it's roof.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Traffic could be seen backed up on the highway as only one lane on the northbound side was getting by.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt in this incident or what led to it.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

‘Yes, that's Miles': Brother of man charged in Temple officer's death takes stand

Extreme Weather Jun 22

Here's how to stay safe and cool amid dangerous heat wave in Philly area

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaInterstate 95
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us