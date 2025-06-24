Car flips on I-95, causes traffic delays in Northeast Philly

Crews are responding after a car overturned on Interstate 95 on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the highway in the area of Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia on June 24.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before 4 p.m. where a firetruck and several police cars were surrounding a black-colored vehicle that was on it's roof.

Traffic could be seen backed up on the highway as only one lane on the northbound side was getting by.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt in this incident or what led to it.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.