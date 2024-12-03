Car fire shuts down lanes of Platt Bridge in Southwest Philly

A vehicle fire caused traffic slowdowns and diverted drivers on the Platt Bridge in South Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, at about 7 a.m., a car fire on westbound lanes of Interstate 291 on the bridge caused both sides of the roadway to be shutdown as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

SkyForce10 captured images as the fire teams worked to put out the fire in an effort to get traffic moving again through that area.

Drivers who want to avoid the area can use the Girard Point Bridge as an alternate route.

As of about 8 a.m., traffic remained slowed throughout that area.