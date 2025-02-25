A man is recovering in the hospital after getting hurt and being pepper sprayed as well as getting hit with a stun gun in an incident in West Philly near the Philadelphia Zoo.

This all unfolded at the intersection of Sweetbriar and Lansdowne drives on Tuesday, Feb. 25 around 11:15 a.m. when a person saw a man standing next to a Toyota sedan that was on fire and crashed into a tree, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department said.

When the person approached the man by the car, the person said the man seemed to be "under the influence of an unknown substance" and he became aggressive, police said.

The person accused the man of chasing him and trying to assault him, according to police. The person being chased was able to get back to his car and move away from the man.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

While in his car, he then saw a second person approach and get attacked by this man, police explained. The first person tried to help by spraying the man with pepper spray but the man was able to steal the second person's silver-colored BMW 530i and get away.

But, police said, the man came back to the scene just two or three minutes later and tried to run over both of the people before crashing the BMW into a ravine.

The man got out of the BMW and walked over to where the Toyota was still burning, police said.

Firefighters with the Philadelphia Fire Department arrived around this time and were working to put out the car fire, officials said. The man is accused of attacking the firefighters with a fallen tree branches.

Philadelphia Police Department officers arrived and used an electronic control device on the man before placing him under arrest, officials said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, but officials said the original car fire started from the Toyota crashing into the tree.