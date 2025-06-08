Car drives through Dollar Tree in Milford, DE, injuring 97-year-old woman

A driver crashed into a Dollar Tree in Milford, Delaware, on Saturday afternoon, injuring two people, including a 97-year-old woman, police said.

For unknown reasons, a 44-year-old woman left the roadway and drove her gold Hyundai Elantra into the dollar store located in the Cypress Hall Shopping Center off S. DuPont Blvd at around 3:25 p.m., police said.

The car struck a 97-year-old woman inside the store, police said. She was airlifted to the hospital and has since been listed in stable, but critical condition.

A 76-year-old was also injured by crash debris and was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

According to police, the 44-year-old driver was taken to the hospital and her condition is not known at this time.

The driver stopped the car at the back of the store, according to police. The cause is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Patrolman D. Anderson at (302) 422-8081, or they can contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333. Tips can be given anonymously.