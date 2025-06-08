Delaware

Car drives through Dollar Tree in Milford, DE, injuring 97-year-old woman

By Brendan Brightman

A driver crashed into a Dollar Tree in Milford, Delaware, on Saturday afternoon, injuring two people, including a 97-year-old woman, police said.

For unknown reasons, a 44-year-old woman left the roadway and drove her gold Hyundai Elantra into the dollar store located in the Cypress Hall Shopping Center off S. DuPont Blvd at around 3:25 p.m., police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The car struck a 97-year-old woman inside the store, police said. She was airlifted to the hospital and has since been listed in stable, but critical condition.

A 76-year-old was also injured by crash debris and was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to police, the 44-year-old driver was taken to the hospital and her condition is not known at this time.

The driver stopped the car at the back of the store, according to police. The cause is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Patrolman D. Anderson at (302) 422-8081, or they can contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333. Tips can be given anonymously.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Montgomery County 2 hours ago

Montgomery County animal rescue begins picking up pieces weeks after barn fire

Center City Philadelphia May 1

Center City expanding Open Streets program to Midtown Village this summer

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us