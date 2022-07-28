Car Crashes Under Tractor Trailer, Catches Fire on I-295 in South Jersey

Traffic was backed up for miles on I-295 in South Jersey Thursday afternoon after a crash left a car was pinned underneath a tractor trailer.

Police said the collision happened in the southbound lanes of I-295 shortly before 4 p.m. The car hit the side of the tractor trailer and caught fire near Springfield in Burlington County.

SkyForce10 was overhead as crews investigated the badly burned car underneath the truck.

Rush-hour traffic backed up for miles from mile marker 49.6 as the crash closed all lanes.

So far, it is unknown if there were any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.