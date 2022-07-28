BURLINGTON COUNTY

Car Crashes Under Tractor Trailer, Catches Fire on I-295 in South Jersey

The car hit the side of the tractor trailer and caught fire near Springfield in Burlington County, police said

Traffic was backed up for miles on I-295 in South Jersey Thursday afternoon after a crash left a car was pinned underneath a tractor trailer.

Police said the collision happened in the southbound lanes of I-295 shortly before 4 p.m. The car hit the side of the tractor trailer and caught fire near Springfield in Burlington County.

SkyForce10 was overhead as crews investigated the badly burned car underneath the truck.

Rush-hour traffic backed up for miles from mile marker 49.6 as the crash closed all lanes.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

So far, it is unknown if there were any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

BURLINGTON COUNTYNew JerseyI-295Tractor Trailer Crash
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us