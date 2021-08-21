Car Crashes Through NJ Building, Drives Straight Into Indoor Pool

Authorities say a man was injured after he allegedly smashed through a building and landed in a swimming pool Saturday evening in Toms River.

The incident took place at Pied Piper Swim School, located at 1717 route 37 east, around 5:22 p.m., when authorities were dispatched on reports of a vehicle that went through the school building.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Upon arrival, firefighters said the alleged driver was already out of the vehicle, unharmed. No one was in the pool at the time.

The Island Heights Volunteer Fire Co. 1 said on a Facebook post that the firefighters had to open up the sidewall of the building to get a tow truck to pull the vehicle from the pool and out of the building.

Police did not reveal if the driver was arrested. The cause of the accident is under investigation.