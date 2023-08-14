Car crashes into empty school bus after gunmen kill young man, police say

Gunmen shot and killed a young man who was a passenger inside a car in Philadelphia Monday night, causing the vehicle to crash into an abandoned school bus, police said.

Police and medics responded to a report of gunshots and a shooting victim inside a vehicle along the 5500 block of Sansom Street around 8 p.m. When police arrived they found a Buick sedan -- with bullet holes in the rear passenger side window -- that had struck a yellow school bus. They also found an unresponsive 19-year-old man in the front passenger seat of the Buick who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:08 p.m.

A witness told investigators the Buick had been traveling westbound on the 5500 block of Sansom when two masked gunmen in black clothing who were on the street opened fire. The Buick was struck by gunfire while the 19-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was shot in the head. The Buick then crashed into a parked and empty school bus.

Spent shell casings found at the scene indicated the weapons used in the shooting were a rifle and a semiautomatic handgun, investigators said. Police also recovered at least one weapon.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to speak with a witness and also found private surveillance cameras along the block.

While police say the shooting victim was a passenger in the car, they have not yet revealed if the person who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident was injured.

Entering Monday, there were at least 266 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 22% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.