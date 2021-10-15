Car Crashes into People Outside Stadium in Wilmington, Del.

Several people were injured Friday evening outside a homecoming game at Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington, Delaware, according to emergency responders.

A vehicle reportedly lost control at about 6 p.m. at the 5,000-person stadium.

NBC10 SkyForce10 is over the scene.

It is unclear what caused the crash or how many people are injured.

Salesianum High School was scheduled to hold its Homecoming football game against Middletown High School at the stadium tonight, but the game has been postponed, according to authorities.

Check back for more details as they become known on this breaking news story.