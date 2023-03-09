On Thursday morning a car crashed into a home in Williams Township, Northampton County.

The crash happened along Morvale Road.

Skyforce10 hovered over the scene, and you can see the car on a grassy area far from the driveway. The car seems to have been severely damaged in the crash.

First responders were on the scene. There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.