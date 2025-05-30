New Jersey

Car crashes into grocery store in Pennington, New Jersey

By Brendan Brightman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A car crashed into a grocery store in Mercer County on Friday, damaging the building and several cars in the parking lot.

The crash occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at the Stop & Shop in Dennow Road in Pennington, New Jersey, police said.

SkyForce10 flew over the scene to find the car being towed with damage to its front side. Several other vehicles appeared to be hit in the parking lot.

The circumstances of the crash or if anyone was hurt is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyMercer County
