Car crash turns deadly after a man is shot by another driver in Kensington, police say

A man in his twenties was killed after being shot by another driver Friday night

By Emily Rose Grassi

A driver is dead after being shot on the 3300 block of Emerald Street in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police said.

The man in his twenties was driving when his car hit another car just before 8 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

The driver of the other car got out of their vehicle and shot the man twice in the back, officials reported.

According to police, the driver who was shot then crashed into a parked car before getting out of their vehicle and running away before falling.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by police where he was pronounced dead around 8 p.m.

No arrests have been made as of Friday night, and no weapons have been found.

As of Thursday night, there were 328 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 18 percent from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

