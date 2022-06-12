NJ Transit River Line Train Hits Crashed Car on Tracks

NJ Transit suspended service on the River Line service between Trenton and Bordentown Sunday morning after a train hit a car that had previously crashed on the tracks, the transit agency said.

Service was stopped shortly before 6:30 a.m., NJ Transit said on their Twitter page, but resumed two hours later.

River Line service has resumed between Trenton and Bordentown. Service is subject to up to 30-minute delays in both directions between Trenton to Waterfront Entertainment Center due to a motor vehicle strike at Trenton. — River Line (@NJTRANSIT_RL) June 12, 2022

NJ Transit told NBC10 a southbound River Line train hit the unoccupied vehicle near the Route 29 bridge in Trenton around 6:20 a.m.

The vehicle was overturned on the tracks due to a previous car crash not involving the rail line, the agency said.

The light rail train had about 40 passengers on board at the time and an operator. None of them were injured, NJ Transit said.

Passengers may see up to 30-minute delays in both directions between Waterfront Entertainment Center and Trenton stations, NJ Transit said.