New Jersey

Person found dead inside car after fire spread to NJ house

After a large house fire was extinguished on Tuesday afternoon, officials said they found a person dead inside a car that was at the scene.

By Emily Rose Grassi

An investigation is underway after a car fire spread to a nearby house in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mount Laurel Police Department.

This all unfolded just before 5 p.m. on June 10 when police and the Mount Laurel Fire Department were called to Diston Court and found a two-story home on fire, officials said.

According to police, the fire was visible mostly in the home's garage.

After the fire was put out, a person was found dead inside a car that was at the scene, officials explained. It is believed that the fire started because of the car.

NBC10 crews at the scene saw a large presence of police and fire officials as firefighters worked to keep the blaze under control. There was visible damage to the home.

All of the residents who lived inside the home were reported as safe.

An investigation is being conducted by the Mount Laurel Bureau of Fire Prevention and Police Detective Bureau.

