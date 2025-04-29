Cumberland County

Air bags deploy as car crashes, brings down tree along NJ road

By Dan Stamm

A crash near a Cumberland County elementary school Tuesday morning left the air bags of a car deployed and what appeared to be a tree trunk on the road.

The mangled black sedan crashed along Sewall Road, just up the street from Hopewell Crest Elementary School as SkyForce10 hovered overhead after sunrise on April 29, 2025.

Léelo en español aquí.

New Jersey State Police and local authorities didn't immediately reveal any details about the crash, including if anyone was hurt.

NBC10 has a crew on the scene gathering breaking details.

This story is developing and will be updated.

