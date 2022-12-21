Car, SEPTA Train Collide in Delaware County; Media Wawa Line Suspended

A car collided with a SEPTA train in Delaware County on Wednesday afternoon, suspending one of SEPTA's Regional Rail lines.

SEPTA said the Media Wawa Regional Rail train was traveling inbound, toward the city, when it hit a car that was attempting to cross the tracks.

It happened just south of the Fernwood station in Lansdowne around 1:40 p.m., SEPTA said.

The Media Wawa line is temporarily suspended in both directions.

Media: Service is temporarily suspended due to a train striking a vehicle near Fernwood Station. First responders are on the scene and will determine when service can resume. Alternative service options are online. https://t.co/HqkgCmX0Q3 — SEPTA (@SEPTA) December 21, 2022

Two people inside the car were injured, but the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

SkyForce10 overhead emergency responders rescuing someone from the heavily damaged white car and putting them on a stretcher which was loaded into an ambulance.

SEPTA said there was no word on injuries to train passengers. They'll be transported via shuttle buses to their destination.

