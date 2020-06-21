Society Hill

Car Careens Through Historic Neighborhood, Catches Fire Across Madison House

The SUV came to a stop across the street from the former home of James Madison, the fourth president of the U.S.

An SUV careened through one of Philadelphia’s most historic neighborhoods Sunday morning, taking out trees and street signs before catching fire outside the former home of a U.S. president.

The driver stormed through the 400 block of Spruce Street in Society Hill shortly after 1 a.m., jumping the sidewalk and also taking out a street light before crashing into a cinder block wall.

The SUV finally came to a rest and caught fire just outside the Society Hill Synagogue and across the street from the former row home of James Madison, who lived in Philadelphia for a period of time before becoming the fourth president of the United States.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and spoke to them. It was unclear what caused the crash or if there would be charges.

