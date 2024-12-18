A driver was transported to the hospital after crashing into a cargo train in Delaware County early Wednesday morning.

Ridley Township Police Department say the man driving the car fell asleep while driving to work and that's how he crashed into the train.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. along Morton Avenue where the CSX Railroad crossing intersects with Ridley Park and Ridley Township, according to Delaware County Emergency Services.

When first responders arrived, they found the car on fire and a police officer rescued the driver from the car, noticing it was next to a tanker car of the train.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

He was transported to the hospital to be evaluated. Officials have not said what condition he was in.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The Ridley Park Borough Police Department is investigating the crash along with CSX Railroad.

The roads in the area were cleared and back open by 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.